Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

LIC AE and AAO Recruitment 2020: 218 Vacancies Announced at licindia.in, Apply Before March 15

The posts of Assistant Engineers (AE) in civil/ electrical/structural/MEP streams, Assistant Architects (AA) and Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) specialists have vacancies.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 25, 2020, 5:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
LIC AE and AAO Recruitment 2020: 218 Vacancies Announced at licindia.in, Apply Before March 15
Image for representation. (Reuters)

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has invited online applications for several posts on February 25. The notifications for LIC AE Recruitment 2020, LIC AAO Recruitment 2020 were released by the LIC on its official website licindia.in. Aspirants, who wish to apply, can visit the LIC recruitment 2020 notification link and check all the details.

The posts of Assistant Engineers (AE) in civil/ electrical/structural/MEP streams, Assistant Architects (AA) and Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) specialists have vacancies.

Candidates can also apply for various posts via this direct link.

LIC AAO and AE Recruitment 2020: Important dates

Online application process starts: February 25 (Tuesday)

Last date to apply: March 15, 2020

Time period of paying application fee: 25/02 to 15/03

Download of call letter for online preliminary examination: March 27 to April 4, 2020

Date of preliminary exam: April 4, 2020

Date of main exam: Yet to be announced

Number of vacancies

There are in total 218 vacancies for the posts of AE and AAO.

Number of vacancies for Assistant Engineer posts: 50

Number of vacancies for Assistant Administrative Officers posts: 168

Eligibility

Candidates would be considered eligible only if they are between 21 and 30 years of age. A reserved category candidate will be given relaxations in the upper age limit within the range of 5 to 13 years.

Selection procedure

Selection of AE and AAO will consist of three steps.

Phase I is the Preliminary Exam of 100 marks, consisting of objective questions.

Phase II is the Main Exam of total 325 marks, consisting of both objective and descriptive questions.

Phase III is the Interview.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram