LIC AE and AAO Recruitment 2020: 218 Vacancies Announced at licindia.in, Apply Before March 15

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has invited online applications for several posts on February 25. The notifications for LIC AE Recruitment 2020, LIC AAO Recruitment 2020 were released by the LIC on its official website licindia.in. Aspirants, who wish to apply, can visit the LIC recruitment 2020 notification link and check all the details.

The posts of Assistant Engineers (AE) in civil/ electrical/structural/MEP streams, Assistant Architects (AA) and Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) specialists have vacancies.

Candidates can also apply for various posts via this direct link.

LIC AAO and AE Recruitment 2020: Important dates

Online application process starts: February 25 (Tuesday)

Last date to apply: March 15, 2020

Time period of paying application fee: 25/02 to 15/03

Download of call letter for online preliminary examination: March 27 to April 4, 2020

Date of preliminary exam: April 4, 2020

Date of main exam: Yet to be announced

Number of vacancies

There are in total 218 vacancies for the posts of AE and AAO.

Number of vacancies for Assistant Engineer posts: 50

Number of vacancies for Assistant Administrative Officers posts: 168

Eligibility

Candidates would be considered eligible only if they are between 21 and 30 years of age. A reserved category candidate will be given relaxations in the upper age limit within the range of 5 to 13 years.

Selection procedure

Selection of AE and AAO will consist of three steps.

Phase I is the Preliminary Exam of 100 marks, consisting of objective questions.

Phase II is the Main Exam of total 325 marks, consisting of both objective and descriptive questions.

Phase III is the Interview.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.