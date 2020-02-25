LIC AE and AAO Recruitment 2020: 218 Vacancies Announced at licindia.in, Apply Before March 15
The posts of Assistant Engineers (AE) in civil/ electrical/structural/MEP streams, Assistant Architects (AA) and Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) specialists have vacancies.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has invited online applications for several posts on February 25. The notifications for LIC AE Recruitment 2020, LIC AAO Recruitment 2020 were released by the LIC on its official website licindia.in. Aspirants, who wish to apply, can visit the LIC recruitment 2020 notification link and check all the details.
The posts of Assistant Engineers (AE) in civil/ electrical/structural/MEP streams, Assistant Architects (AA) and Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) specialists have vacancies.
Candidates can also apply for various posts via this direct link.
LIC AAO and AE Recruitment 2020: Important dates
Online application process starts: February 25 (Tuesday)
Last date to apply: March 15, 2020
Time period of paying application fee: 25/02 to 15/03
Download of call letter for online preliminary examination: March 27 to April 4, 2020
Date of preliminary exam: April 4, 2020
Date of main exam: Yet to be announced
Number of vacancies
There are in total 218 vacancies for the posts of AE and AAO.
Number of vacancies for Assistant Engineer posts: 50
Number of vacancies for Assistant Administrative Officers posts: 168
Eligibility
Candidates would be considered eligible only if they are between 21 and 30 years of age. A reserved category candidate will be given relaxations in the upper age limit within the range of 5 to 13 years.
Selection procedure
Selection of AE and AAO will consist of three steps.
Phase I is the Preliminary Exam of 100 marks, consisting of objective questions.
Phase II is the Main Exam of total 325 marks, consisting of both objective and descriptive questions.
Phase III is the Interview.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 23 January , 2020 Bal Thackeray: Maharashtra’s Charismatic Demagogue | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How a YouTube Star Tricked Her Followers into Believing She Was on a Luxurious Vacation in Bali
- Chris Hemsworth Delivers Iconic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Dialogue, Wins Hearts of Indian Fans
- 'Don't Mess with Aunty National': Smriti Irani Wins Trump Meme Battle with Epic Response
- Coronavirus And Superspreaders: Humans Can Carry And Transmit COVID-19 Without Symptoms
- Netflix is Now Listing Top 10 Most Viewed Movies And TV Shows in India