LIC Agent Held for Making Fake Death Claims Amounting to Rs 1.81 Crore in Odisha

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Bhubaneswar has arrested a LIC agent on the allegation of fraudulent death claims in conspiracy with nominees of deceased persons. The accused has been identified as Kabiraj Behera, a resident of Jhadakata under Kanas police limits in the Puri district.

Kabiraj has been working as a LIC agent since 2003. He had fraudulently managed to take a total of 23 LIC policies in the names of four deceased persons, claiming them as alive. After about three to five years of taking those policies, he created fake death certificates in the names of insured persons.

Accused Kabiraj applied for death claims in favour of the nominees in the LIC Branch Office, Khordha by using those fake death certificates and attempted to avail financial benefits, death claims against those 23 policies.

From the preliminary investigation, it has been ascertained that the insurance policies were taken after the actual death of insured persons, however, the premium was being paid regularly. In all policies, the sum assured was kept less than Rs 10 lakhs, which comes within the financial power to settle the death benefits.

Dillip Tripathy, SP, EOW, said, “As per allegation, Kabiraj Behera, LIC agent has duped Rs 1.81 crore in the names of four deceased persons. We have investigated and arrested the accused. We have seized lots of documents from Kabiraj’s house.”

As per reports, the LIC had released payments for a total amount of claims raised by the nominees of 23 policies through the present accused was more than Rs 1.81 crore and against five policies.

Several incriminating documents in connection to the above-mentioned death claims like voter identity cards, ATM cards, bank passbooks, cheque books, adhaar cards and the claimant nominees and correspondences made by LIC with those nominees have been seized from Kabiraj’s house. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

