Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

LIC Assistant Exam 2019 Begins from Today at licindia.in, Important Details

The Life Insurance Corporation has released LIC Assistant Examination 2019 admit card on its official website licindia.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 30, 2019, 10:17 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
LIC Assistant Exam 2019 Begins from Today at licindia.in, Important Details
IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY.

The Life Insurance Corporation or LIC will conduct the LIC Assistant preliminary examination 2019 on October 30-31. The Life Insurance Corporation has released LIC Assistant Examination 2019 admit card on its official website licindia.in. Candidates who will appear in the examination are asked to download the LIC Assistant Admit Card 2019 from the official website. Candidates should keep their registration number or roll number, and password or date of birth handy while downloading the admit card for the preliminary examination.

The LIC assistant preliminary exams admit card download link will be available till October 31, 2019.

LIC Assistant exam 2019: Things one should keep in mind

Candidates should check the details mentioned on the admit cards such as examination venue, reporting time and examination date.

Candidates should reach the examination venue 15 minutes before reporting time.

Exam authorities will not allow any candidate who has failed to carry admit card to the examination hall.

Along with the admit card, candidates should carry a valid id proof, which includes PAN Card/Passport/Permanent Driving Licence/Voter's Card/Bank Passbook with photograph/Photo Identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer on official letterhead alongwith photograph/Valid recent Identity Card issued by a recognized College/University/Aadhaar Card/E-Aadhaar Card.

The Life Insurance Corporation will conduct the examination only in the online mood.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram