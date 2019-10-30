LIC Assistant Exam 2019 Begins from Today at licindia.in, Important Details
The Life Insurance Corporation has released LIC Assistant Examination 2019 admit card on its official website licindia.in.
The Life Insurance Corporation or LIC will conduct the LIC Assistant preliminary examination 2019 on October 30-31. The Life Insurance Corporation has released LIC Assistant Examination 2019 admit card on its official website licindia.in. Candidates who will appear in the examination are asked to download the LIC Assistant Admit Card 2019 from the official website. Candidates should keep their registration number or roll number, and password or date of birth handy while downloading the admit card for the preliminary examination.
The LIC assistant preliminary exams admit card download link will be available till October 31, 2019.
LIC Assistant exam 2019: Things one should keep in mind
Candidates should check the details mentioned on the admit cards such as examination venue, reporting time and examination date.
Candidates should reach the examination venue 15 minutes before reporting time.
Exam authorities will not allow any candidate who has failed to carry admit card to the examination hall.
Along with the admit card, candidates should carry a valid id proof, which includes PAN Card/Passport/Permanent Driving Licence/Voter's Card/Bank Passbook with photograph/Photo Identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer on official letterhead alongwith photograph/Valid recent Identity Card issued by a recognized College/University/Aadhaar Card/E-Aadhaar Card.
The Life Insurance Corporation will conduct the examination only in the online mood.
