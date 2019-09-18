LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: Apply for 8,000 Posts at licindia.in; Direct Link
The LIC Assistant Recruitment is being organised to fill up vacant positions in the various Divisional Offices of LIC under Central, Eastern, East-Central, Northern, Northern Central, Southern, South Central, and Western Zones.
The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has invited applications from aspirants for over 8,000 vacancies for the posts of Assistant. The LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019 notification was issued by the Life Insurance Corporation on its official website at licindia.in. Interested candidates should visit the official website to know all the details before applying.
As per the official notification, the LIC Assistant Notification 2019 commencement of on-line registration of application from September 17. The last date to apply for the job vacancies is October 1. Candidates can apply for LIC Recruitment 2019 for assistants via direct link here.
LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: Important Dates
Commencement of on-line registration of application: September 17
Closure of registration of application: October 01
Closure for editing application details: October 01
Last date for printing your application: October 22
Online Fee Payment: September 17 to October 01
LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: Know the steps involved in the registration process
Step 1: Go to the official website at licindia.in
Step 2: Go to Career section and look for LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019
Step 3: Fill up form and upload all the required documents
Step 4: Read the form carefully and cross-check all the details
Step 5: Enter Submit
Step 6: Make fee payment and keep the registration number and password handy for future use
