LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: Apply for 8,000 Posts at licindia.in; Direct Link

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has invited applications from aspirants for over 8,000 vacancies for the posts of Assistant. The LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019 notification was issued by the Life Insurance Corporation on its official website at licindia.in. Interested candidates should visit the official website to know all the details before applying.

As per the official notification, the LIC Assistant Notification 2019 commencement of on-line registration of application from September 17. The last date to apply for the job vacancies is October 1. Candidates can apply for LIC Recruitment 2019 for assistants via direct link here.

LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Commencement of on-line registration of application: September 17

Closure of registration of application: October 01

Closure for editing application details: October 01

Last date for printing your application: October 22

Online Fee Payment: September 17 to October 01

According to the notification, the LIC Assistant Recruitment is being organised to fill up vacant positions in the various Divisional Offices of LIC under Central, Eastern, East-Central, Northern, Northern Central, Southern, South Central, and Western Zones.

LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: Know the steps involved in the registration process

Step 1: Go to the official website at licindia.in

Step 2: Go to Career section and look for LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019

Step 3: Fill up form and upload all the required documents

Step 4: Read the form carefully and cross-check all the details

Step 5: Enter Submit

Step 6: Make fee payment and keep the registration number and password handy for future use

