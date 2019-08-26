LIC HFL Recruitment 2019: Apply for Assistant, Associate and Assistant Manager Posts at lichousing.com

The Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) released LIC HFL recruitment 2019 notification for Assistant, Associate and Assistant Manager positions. The Recruitment notice for Assistants, Associates and Assistant managers was released by the Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Limited on its official website lichousing.com.

Online Applications are invited from eligible candidates who must be an Indian Citizen for selection and appointment as Assistant/Associate/Assistant Manager for 100 vacancies. Candidates who are interested need to hurry up as today (August 26) is the last day to apply for LIC HFL Recruitment 2019. Candidates can apply for the posts via Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Recruitment 2019 direct link.

The online application process will close by 11:59 pm.

Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Recruitment 2019: Salary

For Assistant: The starting basic pay of Rs. 13,980/- per month in the scale of 13980 - 860(1) - 14840 - 940(2) – 16720 - 1060(5) – 22020 - 1230(2) – 24480 - 1500(3) – 28980 - 1565(2) - 32110 and other admissible allowances as per rules shall be payable. Total emoluments per month will be approximately Rs. 23,870/- (depends upon the place of posting) plus Lunch Allowance, Provident Fund, Mediclaim, Gratuity, LTC, Group Insurance Scheme, Housing Loan, Performance Linked Incentive and other benefits as per rules.

For Associate:

The starting basic pay of Rs. 21,270/- per month in the scale of 21270 - 1485(3) – 25725 - 1665(15) - 50700 and other admissible allowances as per rules shall be payable. Total emoluments per month will be approximately Rs. 35,960/- (depends upon the place of posting) plus Lunch Allowance, Provident Fund, Mediclaim, Gratuity, LTC, Group Insurance Scheme, Housing Loan, Performance Linked Incentive and other benefits as per rules.

For Assistant Manager:

The starting basic pay of Rs. 32,815/- per month in the scale of 32815 - 1685(14) – 56405 - 1755(3) - 61670 and other admissible allowances as per rules shall be payable. Total emoluments per month will be approximately Rs. 56,000/- (depends upon the place of posting) plus Lunch Allowance, Provident Fund, Mediclaim, Gratuity, LTC, Group Insurance Scheme, Housing Loan, Performance Linked Incentive and other benefits as per rules.

LIC HFL Recruitment 2019: Age Limit

Candidate's age limit (as on 01.01.2019): Not below 21 years and not above 28 years as on 01.01.2019 i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.01.1991 and not later than 01.01.1998 (both dates inclusive).

LIC HFL Recruitment 2019: How to Apply Online

Candidates are asked to apply Online through LIC HFL’s website (www.lichousing.com) under the heading “Careers”. No other means/mode of applications will be accepted.

Step 1: Visit the official website lichousing.com

Step 2: Click on Careers

Step 3: Click on RECRUITMENT OF ASSISTANTS, ASSOCIATES AND ASSISTANT MANAGERS - 2019

Step 4: Click on LIC HFL Recruitment 2019 Apply Now Online

Step 5: A new page will open, Click on New Registration and fill up the form

Step 6: Note down your Registration number and password for future use

