LIC Housing Finance Recruitment 2018 Ends today, 300 Officer Scale Jobs, Apply Now

LIC aims to recruit 300 candidates for the posts of Assistant, Associate and Assistant Manager for various States and Union Territories across India.

Updated:September 6, 2018, 2:15 PM IST
LIC Housing Finance Recruitment 2018 application process is scheduled to conclude today i.e. 6th September 2018 on the official website of the LIC Housing Finance Limited - lichousing.com. LIC aims to recruit 300 candidates for the posts of Assistant, Associate and Assistant Manager for various States and Union Territories across India. Interested candidates must apply online for the relevant post at the earliest by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for LICHFL Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - lichousing.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under ‘Recruitment of Assistant, Associates and Assistant Managers’
Step 4 – Register yourself to generate the Registration number
Step 5 – Login with required credentials
Step 6 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link for Login - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/licaaamaug18/

Application Fee:

Applicants need to pay Rs.500 plus 18% GST as application fee.
LICHFL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 300
Assistant - 150
Associate - 50
Assistant Manager - 100

Official Advertisement:

http://www.lichousing.com/downloads/Detailed_Advertisement_2018.pdf

Age Limit:

Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 28 years as on 1st January 2018.

Pay scale:

Assistant – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.13,980 – Rs.32,110.
Associate – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.21,270 – Rs.50,700.
Assistant Manager - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.32,815 – Rs.61,670.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an Online Examination and Interview.
