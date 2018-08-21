English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
LIC Housing Finance Recruitment 2018 Registration Begins For 300 Posts, Apply Before Sep 6
LIC Housing Finance aims to fill 300 vacancies for the posts of Assistant, Associate and Assistant Manager.
Screengrab taken from the official website http://www.lichousing.com/job_opportunities.php
Loading...
LIC Housing Finance Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 300 vacancies for the posts of Assistant, Associate and Assistant Manager has begun on the official website of the LIC Housing Finance Limited - lichousing.com.
LIC is recruiting candidates for various States and Union Territories as mentioned in the official advertisement. While candidates can apply for only one state for the post of Assistant/ Associate and will be preferably posted in that state, however, the company can transfer the selected candidates anywhere in India as per its requirement.
Candidates will be selected on the basis of an Online Examination and Interview.
Interested candidates must apply online for the relevant post on or before 6th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for LICHFL Recruitment2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - lichousing.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under ‘Recruitment of Assistant, Associates and Assistant Managers’
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Fill the details and save
Step 6 – Registration number will generate
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link for Registration - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/licaaamaug18/basic_details.php
Direct Link for Login - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/licaaamaug18/
Application Fee:
The applicant needs to pay Rs.500 plus 18% GST as application fee.
LICHFL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 300
Assistant - 150
Associate - 50
Assistant Manager - 100
Eligibility Criteria:
Assistant – The applicant must be Graduate with minimum of 55% marks.
Associate – The applicant must be Graduate with minimum 60% marks and CA Inter.
Assistant Manager - The applicant must be Graduate with minimum 60% marks with 2 years full time MBA.
Official Advertisement:
http://www.lichousing.com/downloads/Detailed_Advertisement_2018.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 28 years as on 1st January 2018.
Pay scale:
Assistant – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.13,980 – Rs.32,110.
Associate – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.21,270 – Rs.50,700.
Assistant Manager - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.32,815 – Rs.61,670.
Also Watch
LIC is recruiting candidates for various States and Union Territories as mentioned in the official advertisement. While candidates can apply for only one state for the post of Assistant/ Associate and will be preferably posted in that state, however, the company can transfer the selected candidates anywhere in India as per its requirement.
Candidates will be selected on the basis of an Online Examination and Interview.
Interested candidates must apply online for the relevant post on or before 6th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for LICHFL Recruitment2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - lichousing.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under ‘Recruitment of Assistant, Associates and Assistant Managers’
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Fill the details and save
Step 6 – Registration number will generate
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link for Registration - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/licaaamaug18/basic_details.php
Direct Link for Login - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/licaaamaug18/
Application Fee:
The applicant needs to pay Rs.500 plus 18% GST as application fee.
LICHFL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 300
Assistant - 150
Associate - 50
Assistant Manager - 100
Eligibility Criteria:
Assistant – The applicant must be Graduate with minimum of 55% marks.
Associate – The applicant must be Graduate with minimum 60% marks and CA Inter.
Assistant Manager - The applicant must be Graduate with minimum 60% marks with 2 years full time MBA.
Official Advertisement:
http://www.lichousing.com/downloads/Detailed_Advertisement_2018.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 28 years as on 1st January 2018.
Pay scale:
Assistant – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.13,980 – Rs.32,110.
Associate – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.21,270 – Rs.50,700.
Assistant Manager - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.32,815 – Rs.61,670.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Fake Sports Goods Factory Busted in Jalandhar
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Watch: Fake Sports Goods Factory Busted in Jalandhar
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Govt Asks WhatsApp to Set up India Entity, Find Solution to Trace Origin of Fake Messages
- Report Suggests 2018 Apple iPhone Pre-Orders to Start in Some Countries September 14 With a Launch on The 21st
- Asian Games: Extra Toes Make Footwear a Concern for Indian Heptathlete Swapna Barman
- Samsung and Huawei: Why Are Phone Makers Being Deceptive About The Cameras in Their Phones?
- Everything we Know so Far About The Upcoming iPhone, iPhone X Plus, iPhone 9 And MacBook
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...