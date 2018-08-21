GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

LIC Housing Finance Recruitment 2018 Registration Begins For 300 Posts, Apply Before Sep 6

LIC Housing Finance aims to fill 300 vacancies for the posts of Assistant, Associate and Assistant Manager.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 21, 2018, 5:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
LIC Housing Finance Recruitment 2018 Registration Begins For 300 Posts, Apply Before Sep 6
Screengrab taken from the official website http://www.lichousing.com/job_opportunities.php
Loading...
LIC Housing Finance Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 300 vacancies for the posts of Assistant, Associate and Assistant Manager has begun on the official website of the LIC Housing Finance Limited - lichousing.com.

LIC is recruiting candidates for various States and Union Territories as mentioned in the official advertisement. While candidates can apply for only one state for the post of Assistant/ Associate and will be preferably posted in that state, however, the company can transfer the selected candidates anywhere in India as per its requirement.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an Online Examination and Interview.

Interested candidates must apply online for the relevant post on or before 6th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for LICHFL Recruitment2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - lichousing.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under ‘Recruitment of Assistant, Associates and Assistant Managers’
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Fill the details and save
Step 6 – Registration number will generate
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link for Registration - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/licaaamaug18/basic_details.php
Direct Link for Login - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/licaaamaug18/

Application Fee:
The applicant needs to pay Rs.500 plus 18% GST as application fee.

LICHFL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 300
Assistant - 150
Associate - 50
Assistant Manager - 100

Eligibility Criteria:
Assistant – The applicant must be Graduate with minimum of 55% marks.
Associate – The applicant must be Graduate with minimum 60% marks and CA Inter.
Assistant Manager - The applicant must be Graduate with minimum 60% marks with 2 years full time MBA.

Official Advertisement:
http://www.lichousing.com/downloads/Detailed_Advertisement_2018.pdf

Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 28 years as on 1st January 2018.

Pay scale:
Assistant – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.13,980 – Rs.32,110.
Associate – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.21,270 – Rs.50,700.
Assistant Manager - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.32,815 – Rs.61,670.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...