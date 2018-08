LIC Housing Finance Recruitment 2018 Registration Begins For 300 Posts, Apply Before Sep 6

LIC Housing Finance Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 300 vacancies for the posts of Assistant, Associate and Assistant Manager has begun on the official website of the LIC Housing Finance Limited - lichousing.com.LIC is recruiting candidates for various States and Union Territories as mentioned in the official advertisement. While candidates can apply for only one state for the post of Assistant/ Associate and will be preferably posted in that state, however, the company can transfer the selected candidates anywhere in India as per its requirement.Candidates will be selected on the basis of an Online Examination and Interview.Interested candidates must apply online for the relevant post on or before 6th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - lichousing.comStep 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under ‘Recruitment of Assistant, Associates and Assistant Managers’Step 4 – Register yourself firstStep 5 – Fill the details and saveStep 6 – Registration number will generateStep 7 – Login with required credentialsStep 8 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link for Registration -Direct Link for Login - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/licaaamaug18/ Application Fee:The applicant needs to pay Rs.500 plus 18% GST as application fee.LICHFL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 300Assistant - 150Associate - 50Assistant Manager - 100Eligibility Criteria:Assistant – The applicant must be Graduate with minimum of 55% marks.Associate – The applicant must be Graduate with minimum 60% marks and CA Inter.Assistant Manager - The applicant must be Graduate with minimum 60% marks with 2 years full time MBA.Official Advertisement:Age Limit:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 28 years as on 1st January 2018.Pay scale:Assistant – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.13,980 – Rs.32,110.Associate – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.21,270 – Rs.50,700.Assistant Manager - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.32,815 – Rs.61,670.