English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
LIC Housing-IMGC Partnership: Borrowers Can Now Repay Home Loans Up to 75 Years of Age
The leadership of LIC Housing Finance has said this strategic tie-up will help the organisation to accommodate more home loan borrowers, increase market penetration and mitigate risk across lending categories.
Representational Image.
Loading...
New Delhi: LIC Housing Finance Monday said it has partnered with India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation (IMGC) to offer special loan scheme, under which borrowers can repay the amount till the age of 75 years.
Under the new partnership, IMGC will provide LICHFL with mortgage guarantee which is a kind of financial product that compensates financial institutions for losses that may arise from a default on a mortgage loan, LICHFL said in a release.
This strategic tie-up will help the LICHFL to accommodate more home loan borrowers, increase market penetration besides combating NPAs, it said.
"It will also help LICHFL accommodate more home loan buyers, improve eligibility criteria, extend repayment period and ease restrictions on profile of applicants, who face rejection related to work profile, work place, credit history amongst other reasons which may be unspecified by lending institutions," it said.
Speaking about the tie-up, Vinay Sah, MD & CEO, LICHFL said the partnership with IMGC will help add more home loan borrowers and mitigate risk across lending categories.
"We will also be able to tap into the large segment of employees working in SMEs, MSMEs, small entities and self-employed individuals who have so far been out of the ambit of prospective home loan borrowers. Through this LIC HFL would support the vision of Housing for All by 2022 of the Government of India," Sah said.
Mahesh Misra, CEO, IMGC said: "IMGC and LICHFL teams have worked closely to design customised products that are aligned to LICHFL's end user segment and calibrated expansion strategy.
With the back-up of IMGC's, LICHFL will be in a position to offer extended loan tenure for borrowers till the attainment of age of 75 years. This will help increase in loan quantum and reduce the burden of monthly EMIs for borrowers, Misra said.
Under the new partnership, IMGC will provide LICHFL with mortgage guarantee which is a kind of financial product that compensates financial institutions for losses that may arise from a default on a mortgage loan, LICHFL said in a release.
This strategic tie-up will help the LICHFL to accommodate more home loan borrowers, increase market penetration besides combating NPAs, it said.
"It will also help LICHFL accommodate more home loan buyers, improve eligibility criteria, extend repayment period and ease restrictions on profile of applicants, who face rejection related to work profile, work place, credit history amongst other reasons which may be unspecified by lending institutions," it said.
Speaking about the tie-up, Vinay Sah, MD & CEO, LICHFL said the partnership with IMGC will help add more home loan borrowers and mitigate risk across lending categories.
"We will also be able to tap into the large segment of employees working in SMEs, MSMEs, small entities and self-employed individuals who have so far been out of the ambit of prospective home loan borrowers. Through this LIC HFL would support the vision of Housing for All by 2022 of the Government of India," Sah said.
Mahesh Misra, CEO, IMGC said: "IMGC and LICHFL teams have worked closely to design customised products that are aligned to LICHFL's end user segment and calibrated expansion strategy.
With the back-up of IMGC's, LICHFL will be in a position to offer extended loan tenure for borrowers till the attainment of age of 75 years. This will help increase in loan quantum and reduce the burden of monthly EMIs for borrowers, Misra said.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Watch as 150 Drones Shoot Brahmastra in the Kumbh Sky
- Kangana Ranaut on Not Releasing Indian Films in Pakistan: It's Almost Insignificant Territory
- Spotify India Clocks 1 Million Users in The First Week as it Battles With JioSaavn, Gaana And Apple Music
- Is Instagram Ruining Your Child's Eating Habits? A New Study Points Fingers at Unhealthy Snack Images
- Audi A5 Worth Rs 54.02 Lakh Delivered to Ajay Devgn, Wins it at Koffee With Karan
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results