LIC Housing Recruitment 2018: 300 Posts, Apply From 21st August 2018

LIC Housing Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 300 vacancies for the post of Assistant, Associate and Assistant Manager in various States and UTs has been released on the official website of the LIC Housing Finance Limited - lichousing.com.The recruitment for the post of Assistant and Associate is on probation period of 6 months and for the post of Assistant manager the selected candidates will need to undergo a training period of 1 year before going on a probation period of 1 year.The application process for the recruitment for the above posts will commence from 21st August 2018 and interested candidates must apply online on or before 6th September 2018.LICHFL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 300Assistant - 150Associate - 50Assistant Manager - 100Eligibility Criteria:Assistant – The applicant must be a Graduate with at least 55% marks.Associate – The applicant must be a Graduate with at least 60% marks and CA Inter.Assistant Manager - The applicant must be a Graduate with at least 60% marks with 2 years full time MBA.Official Advertisement:Age Limit:Applicants age must fall in the bracket of 21 to 28 years as on 1st January 2018.Application Fee:The applicant needs to pay Rs.500 plus 18% GST as application fee.Pay scale:Assistant – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.13,980 – Rs.32,110.Associate – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.21,270 – Rs.50,700.Assistant Manager - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.32,815 – Rs.61,670.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Online Examination and Interview. The selected candidates need to undergo a Medical Examination.Pattern of Online Examination:The Online examination will consist of 4 sections viz English Language, Logical Reasoning, General Awareness and Numerical Ability.Important Dates:Start date of submission of online application form – 21st August 2018Last date of submission of online application form – 6th September 2018Download of Call letters for Online Examination – 24th September 2018Date of online examination for Assistant/ Associate/ Assistant Manager – 6th or 7th September 2018 (Tentative)