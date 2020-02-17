Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

LIC Rebuffs Merger of LIC Housing Finance with Other Entity

LIC's statement came after reports suggested that the insurance behemoth is expediting the process of merging LICHFL with its bank arm, the IDBI bank.

PTI

Updated:February 17, 2020, 4:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
LIC Rebuffs Merger of LIC Housing Finance with Other Entity
Representative Image of LIC

New Delhi: The Life Insurance of India (LIC) on Monday clarified that it has no plan to merge its subsidiary LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) with another entity.

The statement came after reports suggested that the insurance behemoth might expedite the process of merging LICHFL with its banking arm the Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI).

"There was absolutely no proposal to merge LICHFL with any other entity and all such rumours floating in the market are not based on facts," LIC said in a clarification.

IDBI Bank in a separate filing clarified that no such proposal has been discussed in its board meeting.

On Monday, shares of the LICHFL tanked more than 10 per cent in day trade on BSE after the reports. The scrip settled down by 7.71 per cent at Rs 380.30. IDBI shares also declined by 2.54 per cent to end at 34.50.

IDBI Bank, in which LIC holds 51 per cent stake, had reported widening of its standalone net loss to Rs 5,763.04 crore due to higher bad loans.

The lender had posted a net loss of Rs 4,185.48 crore during the corresponding October-December period of the previous fiscal year.

The bank witnessed high proportion of bad loans, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) at 28.72 per cent of the gross advances at end of December 2019, little lower than 29.67 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram