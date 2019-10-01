LIC Recruitment 2019: Last Date to Apply for Assistant Posts Today at licindia.in; Direct Link

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) India will no longer accept application forms for LIC recruitment 2019 notification for Assistant positions Wednesday onwards. The LIC Recruitment 2019 notification was issued by the Life Insurance Corporation on September 17. Interested candidates who haven't applied yet are advised to visit the official website for the same at licindia.in.

Candidates can read the official notification here. The last date to make online fee payment for LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019 is October 1 (Tuesday). Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 30 years to be eligible to apply. Candidates can apply for the post of assistant via direct link here.

LIC recruitment 2019: Important dates

Commencement of on-line registration of application: 17/09/2019

Closure of registration of application: 01/10/2019

Closure for editing application details: 01/10/2019

Last date for printing your application: 22/10/2019

Online Fee Payment: 17/09/2019 to 01/10/2019

Call letter releasing on October 15

LIC recruitment 2019 examination October 21 and October 22

LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website or the direct link

Step 2: Click on 'click here for new register'

Step 3: Enter all the details

Step 4: Upload all the required documents and make fee payment

Step5: Once submitted, take a print out of the submitted application for future reference

