Licence of Rubber Factory That Caught Fire in Delhi's Jhilmil Had Expired: EDMC
Two women and a teenager died in the blaze at the two-storeyed building in the Jhilmil Industrial Area in Shahdara, police said.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The licence of a hardware factory in east Delhi where a massive fire broke out on Saturday morning had expired and a probe has been ordered, an official said.
Two women and a teenager died in the blaze at the two-storeyed building in the Jhilmil Industrial Area in Shahdara, police said.
"The license of that factory had already expired and it was not renewed," said Ranen Kumar, deputy commissioner, factory license department, East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). In a statement, Kumar said a detailed investigation would be done.
As per the norms, the official said, a no objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department was not required for an area measuring below 250 square metres, adding that the unit was operating in an area of ??110 sqm.
Kumar said the online license renewal facility was available with the EDMC. In the last few days, special camps were also organised for services related to renewal of license in industrial areas, he added.
Also Watch
-
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Sets Temperature Soaring in Her Blue Swimsuit, Fans Call Her 'Slaying Mermaid'
- Boney Kapoor on DGP's Claim that Sridevi Was Murdered: Don't Want to React to Such Stupid Stories
- ICC World Cup 2019: Langer Rues Crucial Injury Blows, Says No Lack of Talent in Australian Cricket
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: Blaupunkt Launching QLED 4K TV in India at Rs 64,999
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Lucky to Manage Direct Hit: Guptill on Dhoni Dismissal