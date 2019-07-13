Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Licence of Rubber Factory That Caught Fire in Delhi's Jhilmil Had Expired: EDMC

Two women and a teenager died in the blaze at the two-storeyed building in the Jhilmil Industrial Area in Shahdara, police said.

PTI

Updated:July 13, 2019, 8:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Licence of Rubber Factory That Caught Fire in Delhi's Jhilmil Had Expired: EDMC
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: The licence of a hardware factory in east Delhi where a massive fire broke out on Saturday morning had expired and a probe has been ordered, an official said.

Two women and a teenager died in the blaze at the two-storeyed building in the Jhilmil Industrial Area in Shahdara, police said.

"The license of that factory had already expired and it was not renewed," said Ranen Kumar, deputy commissioner, factory license department, East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). In a statement, Kumar said a detailed investigation would be done.

As per the norms, the official said, a no objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department was not required for an area measuring below 250 square metres, adding that the unit was operating in an area of ??110 sqm.

Kumar said the online license renewal facility was available with the EDMC. In the last few days, special camps were also organised for services related to renewal of license in industrial areas, he added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram