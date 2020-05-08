License of Private Hospital Suspended in Indore After Kin Allege Negligence in Wake of 6 Deaths in 1 Day

Indore: Local administration has suspended the licence of a private hospital temporarily after six patients admitted here died in a matter of few hours on Thursday.

The administrative action came on Friday after the collector had sent a probe team to the hospital. The hospital was notified for Covid-19 treatment in the city.

To add, hospitals in Indore have been categorised under Red (Covid-19 cases), Orange (covid19 suspects) and Green for general patients. The kin of the patient alleged that the hospital administration planned to turn the hospital into a Green category one.

As six patients passed away at the Gokuldas Hospital one after the other on Thursday, panicked kin of the deceased uploaded a video on social media accusing the hospital of gross negligence. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath also retweeted the video seeking action against the hospital.

After a preliminary enquiry, the probe team ordered suspension of hospital licence.

“The action has been taken after six patients died in the hospital in quick succession in a single day. The first one died at 11.30am and from 3.40pm, three more had died in short duration,” Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Pravin Jadia told the media on Friday afternoon.

He affirmed the hospital now won’t be able to admit new patients and patients admitted here would be shifted elsewhere. A dozen patients were admitted to the general ward, including a critical patient in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. The hospital wasn’t sealed on Thursday night due to the critical condition of the ICU patient, Jadia added.

"We are probing into slackness charges from the hospital," Jadia said.

Earlier a team of senior physicians led by Dr Jadia and Assistant CMHO Dr Madhav Hassani was formed which reached the hospital and seized the records. Despite being appraised of the situation, the management did not contact the probe team.

To add, kin of those died in the hospital in the viral video had levelled serious allegations against the private hospital with several of them alleging that their patients died minutes after they were stable and quite okay.

There was no communication from the hospital administration concerned till the story was filed.