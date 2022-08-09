Life Eternal Trust Delhi Extends Support to Govt's Har Ghar Tiranga, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Programmes

Life Eternal Trust Delhi is getting ready for a “double celebration”. Pradeep Chauhan, Vice Chairman of the organisation, spoke to News18 about the plans afoot. Edited excerpts:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call for Har Ghar Tiranga. What is your opinion about this?

On behalf of all Sahaja Yogis and Life Eternal Trust Delhi, I want to give the news that we are supporting this move of the union government and we are also celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with full zeal and excitement. And this is our double celebration as we are in the run-up to the 100th birthday of our Guru and God, Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi, which we are going to celebrate on March 21, 2023.

You are leading a religious organisation founded by Mataji Shri Nirmala Devi, but don’t you think you are deviating from the religious path?

Not at all. Our beloved Mother Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi participated in the freedom struggle of our country. She was associated with Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. She always taught us that it’s important for us to love our motherland where we are born. And this participation is just a small contribution towards her thoughts.

What are your plans for the celebrations?

We will be hoisting the flag on August 15 at Nirmal Dham in the presence of all Sahaja Yogis and it will be broadcasted live. And it is very important to note that when Sahaja Yogis celebrate any national occasion, it is celebrated by the whole world because Sahaja Yoga is Universal Religion and I have personally seen English, Dutch, Swiss, Bangladeshi, and Russian people standing together and singing Jana Gana Mana. No religion has this type of colour.

You mentioned you are in the run-up to the 100th birthday of Her Holiness Mataji Nirmala Devi and the event will be celebrated on March 21, 2023. Can you tell us your plans?

Yes, this is an international event. Sahaja Yogis from across the world will come and celebrate the programme in the month of March 2023 which is going to be a weeklong celebration. We have already constituted a high-level committee which is working on this. Also, a day before, we will have a mass self-realisation programme for seekers and the flag will be hoisted in the presence of all dignitaries and guests.

How does Sahaja Yoga work?

Sahaja Yoga is nothing but the awakening of our own Kundalini power, our spiritual mother. Kundalini is with us for ages and she is the mother of our souls. Once Kundalini is awakened, we get into thoughtless awareness and we achieve the state of Vilamb, which is the beginning of meditation. I don’t want to say anything about the miracles and benefits of Sahaja Yoga; it will seem like a marketing stunt. Please come and feel it first.

What are the charges for this meditation session and are you giving this free to the poorer sections of society?

Sahaja Yoga is absolutely free. I repeat absolutely free. This is what we have and it’s our birthright to get our self-realisation. We want an individual to pray and get the realisation. After realisation, we will explain the process of meditation which is effortless and individuals have to come to our meditation centres that are running across Delhi, India and the world. Sahaja Yoga is being practised in 136 countries.

How does one get in touch with you or your representatives for getting self-realisation?

We have regular centres in Delhi and across India. Individuals can get details from our website https://www.nirmaldham.org. Once they come to us, we are available to solve all problems and guide them.

