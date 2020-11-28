Life Imprisonment or Death Sentence Should be Punishments for 'Love Jihad' Offenders, Says Pragya Thakur

Bhopal MP and firebrand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pragya Thakur on Saturday demanded that "love jihad" cases be punished with life imprisonment or capital punishment. She also alleged that love jihad was being carried out using organised funding.

“It is a well-planned conspiracy which is hatched through an organised funding nexus,” Thakur told the media in Bhopal. Without naming any particular community, the MP said that its members were being given money to entrap girls by feigning love.

"Even if their homes have no doors and they use curtains instead due to poverty, their youths are given money to buy expensive bikes and lure girls into love affairs,” claimed the MP.

Thakur further alleged that qazis and maulwis get such deceitful men married to girls from other religions through unlawful means. "It’s a well-planned big conspiracy," she said. Thakur added that the ten-year-jail term seems insufficient and culprit should be punished with hanging or life imprisonment.

The draft bill prepared by BJP government in Madhya Pradesh against love jihad has a provision of ten-year jail-term for offenders guilty of luring women into marriages with the intent of converting their religion.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently announced that he would not allow love jihad on MP’s soil and a stringent law will be formulated shortly to remedy the issue.