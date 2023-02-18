Two-wheelers, including motorcycles and scooters, three-wheelers, non-motorised vehicles, and tractors with or without trailers have been barred from entry on the newly launched phase 1 of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) issued a gazette notification for this, citing that the movement of high-speed vehicles may pose risk to the safety of certain classes of comparatively slow-moving vehicles.

The notification, signed by NHAI chief Santosh Kumar Yadav, also said that this expressway was developed as a high-speed corridor and the maximum speed limits for motor vehicles of various descriptions for the expressway have been notified varying between 80 km/hour to 120 km/hour.

Dated February 16, the notification also said that there have been and are alternative routes and roads available to the public for linking the places/accessing various destination points before the development of this expressway.

“The expressway has been developed as a high-speed corridor and the maximum speed limits for motor vehicles of various descriptions for the Expressway have been notified varying between 80 km/hour to 120 km/hour… the movement of high speed vehicles may pose risk to the safety of certain classes of comparatively slow moving vehicles e.g. two wheelers, three wheelers and other slow moving vehicles like non- motorised vehicles, agricultural tractors (with or without trailers) due to their vulnerability and associated speed differentials and compromise the road safety aspects,” the order reads.

Under section 35 of the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002, the notification ordered that “motorcycles (including scooters and other-wheelers); three wheelers (including e-Carts and e-Rickshaws); non- motorised vehicles; tractors special with or without trailers; multi axle hydraulic trailer vehicles; and quadri-cycles are prohibited from using the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (NE-4)".

On February 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway to the nation. The eight-lane Delhi-Mumbai expressway (NE-4) is a fully access-controlled expressway, starting from its junction with the new NH-248A near Sohna.

Once completed, it will connect Firozpur Jhirka in Haryana, Dausa, Lalsot, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Jhalawar in the state of Rajasthan, Jaora, Ratlam in the state of Madhya Pradesh, Dahod, Godhra, Dodka (Vadora), Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Vapi in Gujarat, Silvassa in the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Virar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Badlapur, and terminating at its junction with NH-348 (previously NH-4B) near Panvel at JNPT in Maharashtra.

Read all the Latest India News here