Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Will Circle Moon for 6 More Years, 95% Mission Accomplished: ISRO

New Delhi: Less than a day after the Chandrayaan-2 moon mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said the planned life of the Orbiter, placed around the Moon, has been enhanced to seven years as compared to a year as estimated earlier.

The agency also added that 90%-95% of the mission's objectives have been met till now.

“The precise launch and mission management has ensured a long life of almost seven years instead of the planned one year,” the space agency said in a statement on Saturday.

The orbiter, which weighs 2,379 kg and can generate up to 1,000 W of electric power, was placed in a 100X100 km lunar polar orbit.

In the early hours of Saturday, ISRO's plan to soft-land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the lunar surface did not go as per script. The lander lost communication with ground stations during its final descent. However, ISRO officials said that the orbiter of the second lunar mission remains healthy and safe.

“The Orbiter has already been placed in its intended orbit around the moon and shall enrich our understanding of the moon’s evolution and mapping of the minerals and water molecules in the polar regions, using its eight state-of-the-art scientific instruments,” ISRO said. “The Orbiter camera is the highest resolution camera (0.3m) in any lunar mission so far and shall provide high resolution images which will be immensely useful to the global scientific community.”

"The Vikram Lander followed the planned descent trajectory from its orbit of 35 km to just below 2 km above the surface. All the systems and sensors of the Lander functioned excellently until this point and proved many new technologies such as variable thrust propulsion technology used in the Lander," added the statement. "The success criteria was defined for each and every phase of the mission and till date 90% to 95% of the mission objectives have been accomplished and will continue contribute to lunar science, notwithstanding the loss of communication with the Lander."

Chandrayaan-2 satellite began its journey towards the moon, leaving the earth's orbit in the dark hours, on August 14, after a crucial manoeuvre called Trans Lunar Insertion (TLI) carried out by ISRO to place the spacecraft on "Lunar Transfer Trajectory".

Chandrayaan-2 had lifted off from India's spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 22. The spacecraft used in the mission comprised an orbiter, a lander called Vikram and a rover called Pragyan almost entirely designed and made in India.

