Life Saving Drugs Should be Made Available in District Hospitals at Earliest: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said life saving injections should be made available in all district hospitals and hospitals affiliated to medical colleges at the earliest to ensure the survival of every COVID-19 patient whose condition is serious. He said that the availability of tocilizumab injection and remdesivir in these hospitals should be ensured in the next 10 days.

Also, the work of setting up plasma banks in district hospitals should be accelerated, Gehlot said. The chief minister was reviewing the COVID-19 situation of the state in a meeting held via video-conferencing. It was attended by chief medical and health officers, chief medical officers and other officials of the Medical and Health Department.

"It is our great effort to bring the death rate from this disease to the lowest level. Whatever resources have to be made available for this, will be provided," Gehlot said in a statement. He said patients who are recovering should be motivated to donate plasma.

The chief minister said doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have set an example by working with full dedication for the last few months. Rajasthan's government-run medical institutions have done a commendable work in preventing the spread of the disease, he said.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said plasma therapy facility has started in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota. Permission has been received from ICMR for starting the therapy in Udaipur. It will also be launched soon in Bikaner and Ajmer, he said.

The minister said micro-planning is being done to start plasma therapy in all districts.