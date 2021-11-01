Life-size Langur Cutouts Placed at Lucknow Metro Stations to Fight Monkey Menace

The metro stations in Lucknow have become the abode of monkeys and people face huge problems as they keep snatching things from them. To combat the problem, huge life-size cutouts of langurs have been placed at Lucknow Metro stations.

The photos of huge cut-outs at several Lucknow metro stations are going viral on social media. Looking at the pictures, one might think that real langurs have been deployed to keep the monkeys at bay. However, a closer look reveals that there are just paper cutouts installed at the metro stations to get rid of monkeys.

The UP government had made a lot of effort to rid the metro stations of monkeys but to no avail. Often, the monkeys were turning violent, threatening the safety of the passengers. According to news agency ANI, life-sized langur cutouts have been installed at 9 stations of Lucknow Metro, in a hope of striking fear in the hearts of the simian pests.

Speaking to ANI, a controller at a metro station said that earlier the sounds of angry langurs were played, which succeeded in driving out the monkeys for a while, but that couldn’t hold them off for too long. He said that when the sound of the langurs was played with the cutout, its effects multiplied. Earlier, in May this year, ITBP had also pulled off a similar move, placing cutouts of langurs at Sardar Patel Kovid Care Center in New Delhi to fight the monkey menace.

