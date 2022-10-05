Life Threat Issued to Mukesh Ambani And Family In Call to Reliance Hospital; Police Begin Probe

A threatening call against Mukesh Ambani and his family members was made to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday from an unknown number. The caller issued life threats to chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, and children Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. Police have initiated action to trace the source.

A case is being registered at the DB Marg Police Station and Mumbai police is investigating the matter. Police sources said the caller is likely to be traced soon.

“A call was received on the landline number of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital at 12.57pm today from an unknown number in which the caller threatened to blow up the Hospital and issued threats in name of some members of the Ambani family,” Mumbai Police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to sources, the caller issued life threats to Mukesh Ambani, Nita, Akash and Anant. The caller has also threatened to blow up the Hospital.

A similar call was made to the Reliance Foundation hospital on August 15. According to reports, the individual had made eight threatening calls to the hospital’s display number, threatening Mukesh Ambani’s life.

Police had registered the case, and a man had been detained in the western suburbs of Mumbai for connections to the threatening call.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had recently upgraded Mukesh Ambani’s security to Z+ category, according to reports. Ambani was previously granted Z category security, which includes pilot and follow-up vehicles with armed commandos who provide him with security whenever he moves in Mumbai or elsewhere in India.

Last year, a Scorpio sedan with 20 explosive gelatin sticks and a threat letter was discovered outside Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai home ‘Antilia.’ When Antilia’s security team alerted police to the suspicious Scorpio, a police team, along with bomb disposal and canine squads, quickly arrived on the scene to investigate. Cops had surrounded the area and removed the vehicle.

