Lifeless Body of Newborn Found in AirAsia Flight Toilet, Cops Look for Mother

Body of a newborn baby was discovered on an AirAsia flight travelling from Imphal to Delhi via Guwahati on Wednesday.The lifeless body of the infant was found in the lavatory of the aircraft. According to sources, the baby appeared to have been delivered on board with toilet paper stuffed in its mouth.AirAsia later issued a statement to confirm the shocking incident. It said that the Delhi Police was informed and a doctor from the medical team at Delhi International Airport confirmed that the baby had been delivered onboard the flight.The Delhi airport security and police are currently investigating the matter, reported ANI.The flight from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport landed in Indira Gandhi International Airport Delhi at 3:30 pm on Wednesday, when the airport security came across the body.According to police, the mother appears to be an underage girl from Imphal. However, the woman who delivered the baby is yet to identified.AirAsia said in its statement, “The matter was reported to the DGCA and the airline’s staff are attending to other guests and cooperating with the Delhi Police.”“We will be assisting in the investigation and cooperating with all concerned agencies.AirAsia India would like to apologise to all guests experiencing disruptions in their flight schedule.”