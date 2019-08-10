'Lift Siege on Kashmir': National Conference Demands Release of All Political Leaders
National Conference leaders expressed anguish over 'detention' of hundreds of party leaders in the Valley, Jammu region and Ladakh, saying it was 'chilling and unprecedented'.
File image of Omar Abdullah.
Jammu: The NC on Saturday reiterated its demand of lifting siege on Jammu and Kashmir and releasing its party leaders including president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah from "continued detention" after "robbing" of the special entity of the state.
The Centre had on August 5 revoked the provisions of Article 370, which gave special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir.
"The idea of secular and democratic India is in peril in this part of the country which is undergoing (the) most traumatic phase in its history," senior leaders of the National Conference said in a resolution adopted at a meeting at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here.
The leaders expressed anguish over "detention" of hundreds of party leaders in the Valley, Jammu region and Ladakh, saying it was "chilling and unprecedented".
The prevailing situation is worse than the 1975 emergency with the tragic difference of Jammu and Kashmir losing its identity and stature, they said.
The dejected people, irrespective of region and religion, are feeling deprived of their existence in the wake of harsh measures unleashed by the BJP, they added.
History will remember these as "Himalayan blunders", they said, adding that muzzling the voice people is a blot on the largest democracy of the world.
With restrictions imposed on the movement of senior provincial leaders, the meeting was chaired by state secretary Rattan Lal Gupta and participated by over 20 leaders.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo in Rocketry The Nambi Effect is Very Important to the Story, Here's Why
- Amit Sadh and Girlfriend Annabel DaSilva Call it Quits: Report
- Raina Undergoes Knee Surgery, Set to Miss Parts of Domestic Season
- Amazon Freedom Sale: This Samsung 55-inch 4K TV For Rs 59,999 is a Super Deal
- Premier League 2019-20 Season Kicks Off With This Tech Loaded Football in Play