21-year-old Lift Technician Rapes Teen, Forces Her to Take Contraceptive Pills in Gurgaon

Gurgaon: A 21-year-old lift technician was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl in an upscale residential society here, a police official said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Arun Sharma, a resident of Sonepat, took the 14-year-old girl to the roof of the building after promising to give her a gift and then sexually assaulted her, he said.

The accused was working as a lift technician in the building and he knew the victim and her mother, the official said.

"Sharma lured the victim by offering her gift and took her through lift on rooftop of the building. He threatened the victim of dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to her mother," Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

"He also forced her to take contraceptive pills. The victim sustained injuries on her private parts. The girl was spotted by a neighbour while she was coming downstairs," the PRO said.

The neighbour immediately informed the girl's mother about the incident, following which the minor was taken to a private hospital for a medial checkup, he said, adding the doctors at the hospital confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted.

"The girl's mother later informed local police, following which the victim's statement was recorded," Bokan said.

A case was registered at DLF phase 2 Police Station under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, he said.

Based on a tip-off, the accused was arrested from Patel Nagar in Gurgaon, he added.

