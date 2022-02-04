Lifting Night Curfew to Schools Reopening: These States Ease Covid Curbs as Cases Dip. Full List Here

After a peak in January, Covid-19 cases are on a decline across the country. The health ministry on Thursday said that the daily Covid cases have reduced to half in the last two weeks.

Amid declining cases, several states have started relaxing Covid restrictions. While Rajasthan and Karnataka have lifted night curfews, other states including Maharashtra, Delhi have relaxed Covid restrictions in view of falling caseload.

Here’s a list of states that recently announced relaxations amid declining infections:

Delhi

Delhi has announced reopening of schools for all classes from nursery onwards as will gyms with certain restrictions and drivers travelling alone in cars will be exempted from wearing masks. Night curfew will continue but from 11 pm instead of 10 pm. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to reopen higher education institutions and coaching centres along with schools for classes 9-12 from February 7, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. At an online briefing, he said the panel has also decided to resume classes from nursery to 8 from February 14.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government on Monday relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in 11 districts including Mumbai and allowed an increase in the number of guests at marriage functions, and also permitted swimming pools, water parks, theatres and restaurants to remain open with 50 percent capacity subject to nod of the competent authority. However, the new guidelines to ease Covid curbs will only be applicable in those districts where 90% the people have been administered with single-dose and 70% of people with double dose of vaccination for above 18 years.

As per the order, all national parks, tourist spots and safaris will open as per regular timings with online tickets and the visitors must be fully vaccinated. “Controlling authorities of these activities should impose reasonable restrictions on the number of people to be allowed in such activities at any time in view of Covid 19 pandemic," according to the order.

West Bengal

The West Bengal government also announced relaxation in Covid curbs as now the night curfew will be in force between 11 pm and 5 am instead of 10 pm-5 am. Restaurants, bars, and cinema halls are allowed to operate at 75% capacity. Parks and tourist places will be reopened with COVID safety protocols.

Moreover, flights from Mumbai and Delhi are allowed to operate daily and UK-Kolkata flights will resume normal operations subject to RT-PCR test report to be carried by passengers.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan has decided to lift night curfew and allow up to 250 people at private and public gatherings. The revised rules will come into effect from February 5. Further, religious places have been permitted to function as per their regular schedule and offerings by devotees will be allowed, it said. Academic activities in the state resumed from February 1 as the government allowed re-opening of classes X to XII. Classes VI to IX will re-open from February 10.

Karnataka

Last week, Karnataka government announced that night curfew will be withdrawn in the state from Monday (January 31) and offline classes will also resume from Monday in the state. Hotels, bars, pubs and clubs can operate at full capacity as against 50% cap. Ban on public functions, rallies and protests will remain in place. For weddings, the state has allowed 300 at venues, raising the ceiling from 200. Meanwhile, cinema halls, gyms and swimming pools will continue to operate at 50% capacity.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh government announced that it would allow schools to conduct physical classes for students of Classes 9-12 starting from February 3. Relaxations have also been offered to institutions of higher education, coaching classes, libraries, gyms and clubs. The state, however, will continue the statewide night curfew from 10 pm to 6 pm.

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir has reduced the weekly restrictions on non-essential movement by seven hours. The state said that there will be a complete restriction on non-essential movement every Friday from 9 pm to 6 am on Monday.

Night curfew will continue to remain in force in all the districts from 9 pm to 6 am with complete restriction on non-essential movement. Earlier, these restrictions were from Friday 2 pm till Monday 6 am.

