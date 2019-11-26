Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Light of Independence': UNGA President Congratulates India, Says Constitution a 'Seminal Document'

He said India's struggle for independence inspired many others and 'India's Constitution is a seminal document which marked the country's emergence from the shadows of colonialism to the light of independence. '

PTI

Updated:November 26, 2019, 12:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Light of Independence': UNGA President Congratulates India, Says Constitution a 'Seminal Document'
File Photo of UN Gnereal Assembly.

United Nations: Congratulating India on the occasion of the 70th Constitution Day, the President of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday said the country's Constitution is a "seminal document" which marked its emergence from the shadows of colonialism to the light of independence.

"This year we celebrate 150 years since the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, a figure most regarded for his contributions to the idea of non-violence and respect for human beings," President of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said.

"We also celebrate and mark the occasion of the 70th Constitution Day of India," Muhammad-Bande said in a special video message congratulatory message to Indians on the occasion of the 70th Constitution Day of India.

He said India's struggle for independence inspired many others and "India's Constitution is a seminal document which marked the country's emergence from the shadows of colonialism to the light of independence.

Muhammad-Bande, who presides over the 193-Member General Assembly, wished the people of India peace, happiness and prosperity for decades ahead on this special day.

It was on this day in 1949 that the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly and it came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of India as a republic.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram