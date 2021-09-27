Light Rain Expected in Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues Green Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a green alert for Delhi and National Capital Region as light rain is expected to continue in the city. The sky will remain mostly cloudy on Monday.

The weather agency predicted light rain in adjoining areas of the national capital including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. The IMD has predicted that rainfall is likely to continue for a few more days.

The maximum and minimum temperature of Delhi is expected to be around 34 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

The monsoon winds generally leave Delhi by September 25, but this season, it is likely to continue till September 29. According to the data of the Meteorological Department, Delhi has so far recorded about 1172.7 mm rain, the highest since 1964 and the third-highest ever. There was 1155.6 mm of rain in 1975 and 1190.9 mm in 1964. At the same time, the all-time highest rainfall was recorded in Delhi in 1933 at 1420.3 mm.

The weather remained pleasant in the national capital on Sunday and the maximum temperature was recorded at 33.7 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this month of the year. The Meteorological Department said that the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees above the season’s average. According to the department, the relative humidity was 70 percent on Sunday.

The officials of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 74 at 07:05 am on Sunday, which is considered satisfactory.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a rain alert for Uttarakhand, East UP, West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala.

IMD has predicted rainfall and thundershower activities in Himachal Pradesh till this afternoon with a cloudy sky. There is a possibility of light rainfall with a cloudy sky on Tuesday in Haryana.

