Light Rain in Delhi Likely Today, Sky to Remain Cloudy Till Feb 3: IMD

Isolated light rain is expected in Delhi on Sunday with a rise in temperature, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Delhi is also likely to witness partly cloudy sky on Monday and mainly clear sky from January 31 till February 3, as per IMD forecast.

The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain for Sunday, with the maximum and minimum temperature predicted to settle at around 17 and 11 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, Delhi’s maximum temperature was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal, while minimum temperature settled at 6.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average. The humidity oscillated between 89 per cent to 51 per cent, as per IMD.

The city’s 24-hour air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 236 at 4 pm, officials said.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered “poor", 301 and 400 “very poor", and 401 and 500 “severe".

(With PTI inputs)

