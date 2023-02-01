Light Rain, Snow in Himachal's Mid and High Hills Likely on Thursday

Isolated places in the mid and high hills of Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive light rain or snow on Thursday, the local Met office has forecast.

On Wednesday, it also forecast dry weather till February 7.

At least 287 roads, including three national highways, are shut for vehicular traffic, according to the state’s emergency operation centre.

A maximum 144 roads are closed in Lahaul & Spiti, 50 in Kinnaur, 49 in Shimla, 24 in Chamba, 13 in Kullu, two in Kangra and one in Sirmaur district.

Power from 116 transformers and water from 16 supply lines have also been disrupted.

Kufri, in the suburbs of Shimla, received trace snowfall but there was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures across the state.

Six western disturbances affected the state in January with three active wet spells resulting in widespread rain and snowfall.

The state recorded three per cent excess rain in January.

