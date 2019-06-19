Light Rainfall Keeps Mercury Down in Most Parts of Country as Heatwave Prevails in Southern States

New Delhi: Maximum temperatures in most parts of India remained within comfortable limits on Wednesday with sporadic rains in several areas, even though heatwave conditions were observed in some southern states and Bihar.

In the national capital and adjoining areas, the sky remained mostly clear and the maximum temperature rose slightly to settle at 36.8 degrees Celsius. Sporadic rains and windy conditions had kept the mercury in check for around three days in New Delhi.

However, private forecast agency Skymet Weather said dry northwesterly winds over the next few days would push the mercury beyond the 40-degree mark.

The day temperature fell in several parts of Uttar Pradesh after light showers and thunderstorms occurred at isolated places. The rainfall in Attara was 20 mm, and 10 mm each in Naraini and Hamirpur. In some places, the day temperatures fell, but remained above normal.

Etawah recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state, with mercury touching 43.4 degrees Celsius, the department said.

Pre-monsoon showers provided much-needed relief from intense heat to people in Madhya Pradesh. The IMD said rains or thundershowers with gusty winds are likely in many parts of Bhopal, Gwalior, Chambal, Rewa and Sagar divisions.

It was a cool Wednesday morning in Goa as well as light rains were witnessed in some parts of the state including capital Panaji, even though the monsoon has not yet arrived in the coastal state.

Meanwhile, a low pressure area over Kutch, which caused heavy rainfall at isolated places in north Gujarat districts and Saurashtra region from yesterday, Wednesday moved towards north Madhya Pradesh and south Uttar Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Over the next two days, the maximum temperature in Gujarat is likely go up by 2-3 degrees Celsius and some parts of the state, except Kutch, will receive rainfall during this period, it said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin that heatwave conditions were observed in many places with isolated severe heatwave conditions at many places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh,

It said heatwave conditions were observed at a few places over Vidarbha and in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. In Jammu and Kashmir also, a day after the mercury dipped appreciably below normal, it rose several notches with Jammu being the hottest at 38.8 degrees Celsius.

Jammu, the winter capital of the state, saw the day temperature rise by 3.2 notches. The city had recorded a high of 35.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, he said. After reeling under a heatwave for a fortnight, a heavily overcast sky and showers had brought respite to Jammu residents on Monday. The city of temples had recorded the hottest day of the season on June 10 with a high of 44.4 degrees Celsius.