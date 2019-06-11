Take the pledge to vote

Light Rains Bring Respite from Heat Wave in Delhi, Dust Storm Likely in Afternoon

The minimum temperature was recorded at 30.4 degrees Celsius, with light showers in South Delhi's Greater Kailash area on Tuesday.

PTI

Updated:June 11, 2019, 12:47 PM IST

Representative image. (Source: PTI)
New Delhi: A dust storm is expected to hit the national capital Tuesday afternoon, Meteorological Department officials said, as the city witnessed a cloudy sky in the morning. A Met Department official said that traces of rain were recorded in South Delhi's Greater Kailash area.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 30.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

"The city registered a minimum of 30.4 degrees Celsius today. In Palam, the observatory recorded 33.3 degrees Celsius," he added.

On Monday, Delhi witnessed its hottest June, with mercury soaring to 48 degrees Celsius in Palam area.

The Safdarjung Observatory,the reading of which is considered official for the city, had recorded a high of 45.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 27.2 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Thunderstorm with light rainfall or very light rainfall has been forecast for areas in north-west south-west Delhi.
