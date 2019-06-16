Light Rains Bring Respite From Sweltering Heat in Delhi, MeT Dept Forecasts Thunderstorm
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 54 per cent.
Vehicles move past the Indian Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry (R) buildings in New Delhi. (Image: REUTERS)
New Delhi: It was an overcast, breezy Sunday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling at 28 degrees Celsius, normal for the season. The national capital also received light rains which brought people some respite from the raging heat.
The heat had lessened due to a trace rain reported in the last 24 hours, accompanied by a strong breeze in the morning, a Meteorological (MeT) department officer said.
The MeT department has forecast a generally cloudy sky, thunderstorm or dust storm and a very light rain later in the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 54 per cent, the official said.
On Saturday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 27.8 degrees Celsius.
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suman Rao from Rajasthan Crowned Miss India 2019
- Ranveer Singh Wishes 'Papa' on Father's Day 2019 with a Throwback Picture and Millennial Hashtags
- Ahead of India Vs Pakistan Clash in the ICC World Cup 2019, Bollywood Memes Are a Hit
- Last Hurrah: Mahindra Thar Signature Edition to Commemorate its First Generation
- Cabin of the Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Could Take on Audi's Cockpit
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s