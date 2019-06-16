Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Light Rains Bring Respite From Sweltering Heat in Delhi, MeT Dept Forecasts Thunderstorm

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 54 per cent.

News18.com

Updated:June 16, 2019, 11:03 AM IST
Light Rains Bring Respite From Sweltering Heat in Delhi, MeT Dept Forecasts Thunderstorm
Vehicles move past the Indian Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry (R) buildings in New Delhi. (Image: REUTERS)
New Delhi: It was an overcast, breezy Sunday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling at 28 degrees Celsius, normal for the season. The national capital also received light rains which brought people some respite from the raging heat.

The heat had lessened due to a trace rain reported in the last 24 hours, accompanied by a strong breeze in the morning, a Meteorological (MeT) department officer said.

The MeT department has forecast a generally cloudy sky, thunderstorm or dust storm and a very light rain later in the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 54 per cent, the official said.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 27.8 degrees Celsius.

