Light Rains, Cloudy Weather to Keep Mercury in Check in Delhi in Next 3-4 Days

Light rains and cloudy skies over the next three-four days are expected to keep the mercury in check in the national capital, Meteorological department officials said on Saturday.

Light rains are also expected around midnight, Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the India Meteorological Department's regional forecasting centre, said here.

The maximum temperature is expected to drop to 34 degrees Celsius by Wednesday, the IMD said.

Srivastava, however, said good rains in the national capital and the adjoining areas are expected only after July 15.

On Saturday, the mercury oscillated between 37 and 40 degrees in Celsius in most parts of the city.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 39.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

Till 8:30 am, the weather stations at Palam and Ayanagar gauged 23.8 mm and 3.8 rainfall respectively, the MeT office said.

Humidity levels oscillated between 43 per cent and 83 per cent.

Though the IMD has predicted a normal monsoon for Delhi, rains have remained subdued since the wind system reached Delhi on June 25.