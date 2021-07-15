Light Rains Forecast for Delhi, Orange Alert Issued in Hyderabad, Yellow in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar

The meteorological department has predicted light rain or thundershowers in Delhi on Thursday. The city had received the first rain of the monsoon season on Tuesday, 16 days after the usual date of June 27. While the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal; the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 89 per cent.

Meanwhile, the MeT department has issued orange alert- heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in Hyderabad and nearby districts. And in Mumbai, the only Doppler Radar which surveys weather patterns and forecast, again stopped working on Wednesday afternoon, when the city was witnessing rainfall.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert with a forecast of heavy rain at isolated places for Mumbai, Palghar and Thane till Friday. A reduction in rainfall is forecast post-Friday in Mumbai. It has also issued a red alert with extremely heavy rainfall warning for Ratnagiri for Thursday. Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places is very likely in Raigad and Sindhudurg till Friday.

The weather man has predicted light to heavy rainfall in Delhi over the next five days. The air quality in the city was recorded in the "satisfactory" category. The air quality index (AQI) was 90 at 8.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

