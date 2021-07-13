Light Rain Makes Life Hard For Residents in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri

The first rainfall of the monsoon has exposed the claims of preparedness in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri town. Light rainfall in many areas of Dadri since Monday evening has disrupted the normal life of the residents. Charkhi Dadri is located around 85 km from Gurgaon. The low-lying areas are facing waterlogging. It has been difficult to walk on roads due to waterlogging and potholes have made the life of commuters more difficult. Till date, the district administration has not been able to make adequate arrangements for the flow of rainwater in the city due to which people have to face problems in the monsoon season every year.

The main roads of Charkhi Dadri were inundated with rainwater. The water also gushed into the houses of many residents in the area.

Ahead of the monsoon season, Charkhi Dadri administration had made tall claims of getting in place a proper drainage system. However, the claims fall flat even during light rains. Pritam Saini, a municipal corporation official, said that machines were installed at different places in the city to drain out the rainwater but the work couldn’t progress because of lack of employees. “There is also a possibility of accidents due to the machines installed inside the sewers built on the road by the city council,” he said.

Areas such as Kalani, Rohtak Chowk, Jangra Market, Purna Market, Bus Stand, Ravidas Nagar and Nagar Parishad office are facing waterlogging. Mam Kaur, a former councilor of Ravidas Nagar, said that water has accumulated in various areas and people are facing problems. “Due to the insufficient drainage system, there is a risk of many water-borne diseases. I have appealed to the administration to ensure a proper drainage system for many years but no solution has been found,” Kaur said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here