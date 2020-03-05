Light Rains, Strong Winds Improve Delhi's Air Quality and Bring Mercury Down
Delhi recorded a minimum of 14.4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius, around two notches less than that on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
A cyclist holding an umbrella crosses a road during rainfall, in New Delhi. (Image for representation / PTI)
New Delhi: The mercury in the national capital dropped slightly on Thursday due to overcast skies and light rains in parts of the city.
Favourable wind speed up to 25 kilometers per hour helped improve the overall air quality which stood at 79 at 4 pm, which falls in the satisfactory category.
This is almost after three months that the air quality has improved to such levels.
The weather department said moderate rains are expected on Friday, along with hailstorm or squall with winds gusting up to 40-50 kmph.
