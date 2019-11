Light Rains Today May Help Improve Poor Delhi Air Quality

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category on Monday morning and is likely to improve owing to light rains predicted later in the day.

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Delhi's air quality index was 218 at 9.10 am. The overall air quality index in the city was 254 at 9.45 am on Sunday.

Pollution levels in Delhi-NCR dropped further on Sunday with moderate winds sweeping the region.

The overall air quality index (AQI) in the national capital read 234 at 4pm, down from 312 at 4pm on Friday.

Delhiites woke up a to a cold Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 13.7 degrees Celsius. Humidity was recorded at 87 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky for the day with the possibility of very light rains which will lead to improvement in air quality.

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius and 15.3 degrees Celsius respectively.

