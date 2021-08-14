Light to Moderate Rainfall in Parts of Uttar Pradesh

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers occurred at a few places in the state, while heavy rainfall were witnessed at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said on Saturday. Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm occurred at isolated places over western parts of the state. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning occurred at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh. Rainfall was recorded in Shrawasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Maharajganj, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sitapur, Kushinagar, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Gorakhpur, Amethi and Bareilly. The Agra Taj observatory was the hottest place in the state, where mercury touched 36.1 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh on August 15.

Rain or thundershowers are very likely at a few places over eastern UP and at isolated places over western UP on August 16 and 17. Light thundershowers accompanied with lightning are very likely at isolated places over west UP on August 16 and 17.

