Light tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR after an earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hit Nepal on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred at around 1:30 pm in Nepal, 143 km east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 22-02-2023, 13:30:23 IST, Lat:29.56 & Long:81.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 143km E of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

Nepal’s Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center, however, measured the earthquake at magnitude 5.2. “An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter Scale hit Bajura, Nepal around 1:45 pm today," Nepal’s National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center said.

Meanwhile, Tremors Felt in Chennai; No Official Confirmation

Reports have surfaced that mild tremors were felt in Chennai on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among residents of several buildings in Anna Salai and Whites Road.

Ongoing metro construction work may have caused the tremors, as per some reports. However, metro officials denied the claim and said that no work was being done currently to trigger tremors or an earthquake.

Furthermore, the National Seismological Center’s records show that Chennai did not reportedly experience an earthquake.

Earthquake Rocks Delhi, Parts of North India on Jan 24

The national capital and its surrounding areas were hit by an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude with epicentre in Nepal on January 24. Tremors were also felt across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other places in India. China, too, felt the impact of the earthquake.

A data by National Center for Seismology showed that the earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck at 2:28 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres. The tremors originated from 29.41 latitude and 81.68 longitude in Nepal, which is 148 km east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, the National Centre for Seismology said.

