Lighting Lamp at Saryu, Worshipping 'Ram Lalla': In Ayodhya on Sunday, PM Modi's Diwali Eve Plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform ‘raj abhishek’ of symbolic Bhagwan Shri Ram in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali. The PM will also perform ‘pooja’ and kickstart the grand sixth edition of Deepotsav, or festival of lamps which has been celebrated the day before Diwali since 2017 in Ayodhya, on Sunday.

PM Modi is expected to light the first lamp at the Ram Ki Paidi Ghat on the Saryu banks as the chief guest at the Deepotsav. He will also witness the 3D holographic projection mapping show.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, around 18,000 volunteers will start laying 1.7 million earthen lamps from Friday. Dresses in a white t-shirt with a Deepotsav logo and a cap, the volunteers will work 18 hours daily in shifts for the next three days.

Besides the Diwali celebrations, the prime minister is scheduled to inspect Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site. A report in Danik Bhaskar stated that PM Modi will stay in Ayodhya for three hours. There will be many guests from the country and abroad to see the laser show, fireworks and Ramlila. Along with this, 66 projects will also be inaugurated from Ayodhya.

The report said that as per the schedule, the prime minister will have ‘darshan’ and worship ‘Ram Lalla’ around 4.55 pm, following which he will visit Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site at 5.05 pm. Lord Ram will be coronated at 5.40 pm. ‘Aarti’ will be performed at Saryu Ghat at 6.25 pm. He will attend ‘Deepotsav’ at 6.40 pm. The display of green and digital fireworks will be held at 7.25 pm.

