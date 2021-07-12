Lightning Strike Kills 11 People Taking Selfies

Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur has been witnessing heavy rains due to the monsoon. Eleven people died at the Amer fort in the city when they were struck by lightning. According to NDTV, the incident took place when they were at a watchtower trying to click selfies.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced a Rs 5 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office expressed sadness over the loss of lives due to lightning strikes in various parts of the country.

PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to lightning in parts of Rajasthan. Rs. 50,000 would be provided to the injured.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 12, 2021

In India, a third of all deaths due to forces of nature is because of lightning strikes. A 2019 report said that there was a rise in lightning deaths that year, compared to 2018.

Jaipur received 69.1mm of rain on Sunday and witnessed thunderstorms. The drains were filled with water, which resulted in waterlogged roads. The Municipal Corporation’s claims of doing the necessary arrangements for the monsoon, which included cleaning and unclogging drains, got exposed in the first few days of rain itself.

Overflowing drains, waterlogged roads, cars submerging into sinkholes was a common site in the city. Heavy showers were also experienced in other parts of Rajasthan such asKota, Bharatpur, Jaisalmer and Karauli.

According to the Meteorological Department, 69.1 mm of rain was recorded in the capital Jaipur on Sunday. Besides that, 12 mm of rain was recorded in Ajmer, 26.5 in Bundi, 5 in Barmer, 4.5 in Bikaner, 2 in Sri Ganganagar, 1 in Alwar, 0.7 in Kota and 0.5 mm in Sawai Madhopur.

