Lights, Camera, Action: Police in Bastar Find New Way to Combat Maoist Propaganda

Bastar: In the Maoist hotbed of Bastar, the police have are working on an unconventional offensive to counter the Maoist propaganda. Hundreds of jawans headed by an IPS officer are working round the clock on a short film which is scheduled to be launched on the Independence Day.

Titled 'Nayi Subeh ka Suuraj', the short film, based on true events, has been written by a senior IPS officer Suraj Singh Parihar posted in Bastar. The film, which is currently being shot in scenic locations of Bastar, aims to not only combat Maoist propaganda but also promote tourism.

The 10-minute short film features over a 100 jawans from local police and an anti-Maoist combat force - the District Reserve Guards, some of whom are surrendered Maoists. The story of the film, its dialogues and songs have been written by Parihar.

Parihar is also acting in the film, while SP rank officers Abhishek Pallava and Rai Vaibhav Mishra, are handling the direction and production.

'Nayi Subeh ka Suuraj' is being shot in the jungles of Karali where seven years ago Maoists had ambushed a police station and fired indiscriminately at the security personnel.

An actor from Bhilai has been called to play the role of Ganpati, the general secretary of CPI (M). Another leader Houngi, the central character in the movie, is being played by DRG personnel Sunaina Patel.

The movie is based on Houngi’s life who gets disillusioned by the red extremists and approaches Parihar with a request that she wants her 3-year-old son to be enrolled in a school and not join the armed guerilla force.

Parihar agrees to help and arranges for her son to attend the school without his classmates getting to know about the child's past. The movie’s title is based on this new dawn in Houngi and her son’s life.

"Ever since being posted here, I have been working to understand the pain of local villagers some of who were forcibly recruited by Maoists. I have been writing about all that I learnt in my time here. I toyed with the idea of writing poetry and short stories. This short film was a culmination of all those efforts," Parihar says. As a student of literature, Parihar says he was awarded the Bal Shree honour by the Indian President. Bal Shree is one of the three national honours that are given to children who have proved to have exceptional qualities in field of education.

Speaking to News18 about this unique endeavor, SP Dantewada, Abhishek Pallava, said, "Stories about Maoism are usually told in a twisted format that doesn't empathise with the pain of surrendered Maoists. This film is being shot with an aim to repair that wrong. We have consulted for this movie several experts on Maoism for this movie."

The film will be distributed in schools and ashrams of Bastar and will be promoted in the hinterland through various means, Pallava said.