Lights, Elephants & Music: Mysuru City in Karnataka Gears Up for Dasara Festival

Mysuru is gearing up to celebrate 10-day Dasara Festival after two years of restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Tourists and locals throng the city’s heart to watch Jumboo Savari, a grand procession of elephants from Mysuru Palace to Bannimantap Grounds. Jumboo Savari, an elephant procession is one of the prominent events of Mysuru Dasara.

57-year-old Abhimanyu from Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Kodagu district will be the one to carry 750 kg Golden Howdah (the carrier mounted on the lead elephant with the idol of deity Chamundeshwari). Alongside Abhimanyu, there will be two female elephants–Chiatra and Kaveri–who will be marching in the procession.

Another attraction of this grand procession will also be 62-year-old Arjun, the eldest one among all nine elephants out of fourteen selected for this year which will lead the march from the front while the other five elephants will follow him. Abhimanyu along with two female elephants will be positioned behind them.

Ahead of the start of the Dasara procession, fully decked up elephants will be taken to Kote Sri Anjaneya Swami temple on the premises of the palace for Nandi Dwaja. Later in the evening, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will flag off the Jamboo Savari, showering flower petals on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed in the golden howdah.

The Jumboo Savari will then be rolled through a sea of people beginning from the illuminated palace to Bannimantap Grounds. After performing the rituals at the stadium, the Torchlight Parade at the Grounds will mark the end of the celebration.

