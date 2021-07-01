'Like Gods': This is How PM Modi Thanked the Medical Fraternity on Doctor's Day | Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the medical fraternity on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day today and thanked them for risking their own lives to save countless others as the Covid-19 pandemic tears through India for the second time since last year.

The event was organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Doctors’ Day is observed in honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.

Key Highlights from his Speech:

As India battles the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, PM Modi said that doctors have stepped up to help the country in the last year and a half. ‘It’s an admirable feat," he said.



“I want to thanks all doctors on behalf of all 1.3 billion people of India," he said.



He called them Gods who work round the clock to “change the course of our lives".



“Our doctors have saved millions of lives during Covid-19 and many have also lost their lives during Covid-19," he said as he paid his respects to the grieving families.



On the ever-evolving virus and the challenges it presents, he said" “Even though the virus is mutating…so is the knowledge of our doctors."



“If we look at our death and infection rate, then you will see that we have fared better than many big countries. We have set aside more than 2lkh cr for medical infrastructure. We have also set aside funds for the treatment of children and provided credit for other treatments," he said.



Thanking the medical staff for their efforts in addressing vaccine hesitancy as India aims to vaccinate its majority of the population by end of the year, PM Modi said that it is their constant striving that people now feel more confident about getting vaccinated.

