Like Terrorism, India and Afghanistan Will Fight Coronavirus Together: PM Modi

India and Afghanistan have fought the scourge of terrorism together and will similarly take on COVID-19 with solidarity and shared resolve, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

Responding to a tweet by Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani thanking India for the supply of wheat and medicines, Modi said New Delhi and Kabul share a special friendship based on ties of history, geography, and culture.

"For long, we have fought jointly against the scourge of terrorism," Modi tweeted.

"We will similarly combat COVID-19 together, with solidarity and shared resolve," he said.

In his Twitter post, Ghani said, "Thank you my friend Prime Minister @narendramodi , and thank you India for providing 500K (5 lakh) tablets of hydroxychloroquine, 100K (10 lakh) tablets of paracetamol, and 75,000 metric tons of wheat that the first consignment of it (5,000) will reach AFG (Afghanistan) in a day or so, for the Afghan people.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube