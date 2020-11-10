Lilong Assembly By-election Results Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Lilong Assembly constituency in the state of Manipur are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Lilong is one of the five seat(s) in the state of Manipur where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Lilong was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are three candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Lilong seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Lilong constituency: Md Azizul Haque Khan (Indian National Congress), Y Antas Khan (Independent), Mohd Abdul Nasir (Independent)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.