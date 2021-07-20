Limited Gatherings, Prayers at Home: Covid-19 Shadow Looms Over Eid-ul-Adha Celebrations

Muslims in the country are gearing up for another Eid-ul-Adha during the Covid-19 Pandemic. While most of the states have imposed lockdown-like restrictions, various states have issued fresh guidelines for the celebration of Bakrid 2021. Some of the states have banned mass congregational prayers.

Jammu and Kashmir

Union territory administration has restricted mass gathering to 25 in Kashmir for Eid-ul-Adha celebrations. No congregational prayers would be allowed amid the threat of the third Covid wave.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh government on Monday limited a cap on gatherings for Eid-ul-Adha celebrations on July 21. CM Yogi Adityanath instructed that not more than 50 persons should gather at any spot at one time. The decision was taken given the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

CM Yogi Adityanath further said that the ‘qurbani’ or animal sacrifice should not be carried out in public places and must be done only at designated spots for the ritual. The CM said there should be no killing of prohibited animals such as cows and camels for performing any ritual.

Bihar

In Bihar, the state’s Wakf Board issued a circular and asked the mosques to not hold mass prayers for the Bakrid celebration in the states as of now not guidelines issued from the state government.

Assam

Assam government issued new orders stating that Jorhat, Golaghat, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur will remain under total containment. However, the curfew has been relaxed till 1 pm in Marigaon and Goalpara. Whereas, there will be no change in curfew timing in Guwahati. Curfew has been relaxed till 5 pm in the other 26 districts too.

As per the new guidelines, all air and railway passengers, even if vaccinated, will have to get tested for Covid-19. Additionally, even passengers travelling in the Northeast states will have to follow this protocol.

During the celebration of Eid, only 5 persons are allowed to gather to perform their rituals in the mosques.

Delhi

In Delhi, there will be no mass prayers at the Jama Masjid on the eve of Bakrid 2021. Religious leaders appealed to the Muslims to follow the Covid-19 protocols.

Rajasthan

To contain the spread of coronavirus, the Rajasthan government on Friday issued fresh guidelines announcing restrictions for mass gatherings on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha. Rajasthan government appealed to people to take precautions and follow the Covid-19 protocol.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra government has asked Muslims to celebrate Bakrid at home only. Maharashtra government has asked people to offer prayers at home since religious places have been shut down owing to Covid-19 restrictions. Worshippers will not be allowed at mosques or Eidgahs.

Gujarat

No fresh guidelines have been issued for Bakrid in Gujarat till now. Muslim communities have been asked to follow Corona’s guidelines during the celebration. However, the Gujarat government has not yet announced any special orders for Bakrid. On the other hand, markets of various cities are seen busy. As coronavirus cases down in Gujarat, it has been ordered to start activities, including swimming pools with 60 per cent capacity

Kerala

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Kerala government to file its response during the day on an application against the three-day relaxation in Covid-19 restrictions in the state given the upcoming Bakrid festival.

The Kerala government could change or withdraw its order issued on Saturday on easing Covid restrictions around Eid-ul-Adha celebrations in the state after the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) warning on the imminent third wave.

Karnataka

The state government of Karnataka issued new guidelines for Bakrid celebrations. According to this, only 50 people are allowed inside the Mosque and people will have to maintain a distance of 6 feet amongst them. Devotees should carry their praying cloth (Jaanemaaz) while visiting Mosques. Children below 10 years are not allowed to visit Mosques. All those who enter the Mosque should wash their hands properly and wear a mask at all times. Butchering animals publicly is strictly prohibited.

Telangana

In Telangana, government allowed mass gathering on the eve of Bakrid celebrations with adherence to social distancing and other Covid-19 protocols. Telangana State Wakf Board is making arrangements at all congregational places in Hyderabad, Mir Alam, Eidgah Secunderabad, Qutub Shahi Gunbad, Eidgah Bilali, and Madannapet Hafeezpeth Eidgah.

However, Telangana state health department extending wishes for Bakrid and Bonalu reminded that huge gatherings triggered the second wave of Covid-19 infections in the state.

Andhra Pradesh

In the Andhra Pradesh, celebrations and prayers will not be performed in eidgahs or at open places. The prayers should be offered in the Mosques with 50 per cent occupancy to avoid mass congregations. In the fresh guidelines issued on Friday, the state government said that if needed, then the prayers can be conducted subsequently/separately for Musallies/individuals in other spells. Wearing masks is mandatory and no one shall be allowed without masks, the order stated.

Tamil Nadu

As the cases of Covid-19 second wave are declining, the Tamil Nadu government has permitted places of worship to function but did not permit mass prayers or consecrations. Tamil Nadu Muslim League (TNML) has urged the state government to allow mass prayers at mosques and grounds with Corona restrictions.

