Lingayat Mutt Sex Scandal: Audio of Survivors Being 'Tutored' Against Seer Surfaces

The Karnataka Police have booked an FIR in connection with “tutoring and provoking” victims to file a case of sexual harassment against rape accused Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.

The in-charge seer of Murugha Mutt, Basavaprabhu Swamiji has filed a complaint against Basavarajendra, a resident of the Junjanawadi village in Belagavi district; mother of one the victims, who is the complainant in the second POCSO case against the seer; and the members of Odanadi NGO from Mysuru, police said on Thursday.

The Chitradurga Rural police have registered the case and taken it up for investigation.

The first accused worked as a teacher in Priyadarshini High School run by the mutt. The second accused worked as a cook.

The complaint said the accused entered into a conspiracy against the seer to defame him to make money. The 14- minute audio clip showed the victim girls being tutored to lodge a case against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.

The complaint also stated that this was a well-planned conspiracy, carried out as per the directions of vested interests.

Meanwhile, the police have continued grilling the second accused, Rashmi, who is the hostel warden. Her police custody will end on Thursday. The development has surprised many and indicated that the Chitradurga Mutt sex scandal may likely taking several twists and turns in the coming days.

