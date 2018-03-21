Lingayat–Veerashaiva Split Wide Open, Top Congress Leader, Son May Join BJP

The Siddaramaiah govermment’s decision to accord a separate religion tag to Lingayats has divided the ruling Congress in Karnataka.A powerful Veerashaiva–Lingayat leader of the party from central Karnataka and Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa and his son and state minister SS Mallikarjuna have openly revolted against the decision indicating that they may even quit the party to join BJP.Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who is also the president of All India Veerashaiva – Lingayat Mahasabha, the powerful body of the sect, had welcomed the decision of the government on Monday. In a sudden development he did a U-turn the next day.Speaking to media, he said, “I had hastily welcomed it on Monday. I have now realised that it was a mistake because the state recommendation sent to the Centre clearly states that whoever follows Basava tatva or philosophy can be considered a religious minority. We are opposing it because the Veerashaiva sect was there even before Basavana, who founded the Lingayat religion in 12th century. We feel that we have been betrayed by the government.”Moments after the revolt, state BJP president BS Yeddyurappa has dropped a bombshell by saying that a top Congress leader will join the BJP soon. The party insiders are claiming that Shamanur and son will join the BJP after the Rajya Sabha election on Friday.The father–son belong to Sadara Lingayats, which is a powerful sub-sect among the Lingayats. Their population is concentrated in central Karnataka districts of Davanagere, Chitradurga and Haveri.The Lingayat seers backing the separate religion movement argue that Veerashaivas are not Lingayats because they are a Hindu sect who believe in Vedic system and scriptures.According to top ministers in the Congress government, an earlier recommendation to declare Veerashaiva–Lingayats as religious minorities was rejected by the Centre on the grounds that Veerashaivas are a part of Hindu religion.“Because of that we have sent a cleverly worded recommendation which states that Veerashaivas, who follow Basava tatva or philosophy, can also be considered a religious minority. Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s adamant and impractical nature will harm the entire community,” said a senior Congress leader.A few days ago, Shamanur had a secret meeting with Yeddyurappa at Tumkur near Bengaluru. But both had denied the rumours that Shamanur was joining the saffron party.