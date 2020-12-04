Lingojiguda Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Lingojiguda Ward Counting of Votes Underway

18. Lingojiguda (లింగోజిగూడ) is a ward in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) (హైదరాబాదు మహానగరపాలక సంస్థ). The reservation status for this ward is General. There are a total of 47,246 eligible voters in this ward of which 24,507 are male, 22,730 female and 9 are of the third gender.

There are 57 polling stations in this ward. Lingojiguda is part of L B Nagar (ఎల్‌బీ నగర్) circle and LB Nagar (ఎల్‌బీ నగర్) zone of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Srinivasa Rao Mudraboina of TRS won from Lingojiguda in the 2016 GHMC elections. The average voter turnout in the 2020 elections in all of Greater Hyderabad was 46.60% percent and the turnout in Lingojiguda was 48.83 %.

There are 8 candidates in the fray from this ward in the 2020 GHMC polls: Akula Ramesh Goud (Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP), Chittaluri Venkateshwarlu (Telugu Desam Party - TDP), Daripally Rajashekar Reddy (Indian National Congress - INC), Srinivasa Rao Mudraboina (Telangana Rashtra Samithi - TRS), B P Madhusudhan (Telangana Jana Samithi - TJSP), Katla Kumar (Independent - IND), Jaipal Reddy Panyala (Independent - IND), Parveg Shaik (Independent - IND).

A total of 149/150 wards of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (హైదరాబాదు మహానగరపాలక సంస్థ) (GHMC) across 6 zones and 30 circles went to the polls on December 1, 2020. In one ward repolling was held on December 3. The counting of votes for the GHMC elections 2020 are being held on December 4, 2020. A total of 1,122 candidates are in the fray for the post of 150 corporators of which 582 are male and 540 female. The average age of contesting candidates is about 41 years.

The last GHMC elections were held in 2016 in which TRS won 99 wards, AIMIM 44, BJP 4, TDP 1 and INC won 2 seats.

A total of 74 lakh voters were eligible to vote in these elections of which 38.5 lakh were male and 35.5 lakh were female. There were 669 voters of the third gender.

Click here for detailed ward-wise live results and list of candidates for the 2020 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections.

Click here for a single-page overview of the GHMC 2020 election results.