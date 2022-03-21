Link Aadhaar With IRCTC Account, Book Up to 12 Rail Tickets! Step-by-step Guide

The Indian Railways has come up with some exciting changes for rail passengers who link their Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) account with Aadhaar. As per the latest changes introduced, users now can book up to 12 tickets in a month if they get their Aadhar number linked with their IRCTC account.

Sharing the news via Twitter, IRCTC wrote, “If you are a #IRCTC registered user you can now link your Aadhar with your #IRCTCaccount and book up to 12 #Train #tickets in a month @AmritMahotsav”

If you are a #IRCTC registered user you can now link your Aadhar with your #IRCTCaccount and book upto 12 #Train #tickets in a month@AmritMahotsav— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) March 15, 2022

Earlier, IRCTC allowed only six tickets to be booked from a single account every month. However, the entire process of doubling the limit can be done online and takes only a few minutes.

How to link IRCTC account with your Aadhaar

>> First of all, go to the official website of IRCTC http://irctc.co.in.

>> Log in to account.

>> On the home page, click on Link Your Aadhaar in the My Account option.

>> After this, enter the Aadhaar related information, go to the check box and select the option of Send OTP.

>> Now, while entering the OTP, select Verify OTP.

>> After you complete KYC, your Aadhaar will be linked with the IRCTC account.

